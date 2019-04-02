Image copyright PA Image caption PC Jonathon Hillier is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A police officer shot a workman in the face with a Taser during a dispute, a court heard.

PC Jonathon Hillier said "'av that" after firing the weapon at Scott Cutler's head on 22 February last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Jurors heard two of the Taser's metal barbs lodged in Mr Cutler's left eyebrow and neck.

PC Hillier, 38, a serving West Midlands Police officer, denies a charge of actual bodily harm.

Jurors were shown footage recorded by PC Hillier's body camera during the confrontation in Ellerton Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

Prosecutor Adam Western QC said discharging the Taser was disproportionate to any threat PC Hillier faced from Mr Cutler.

He told the jury the probes in Mr Cutler's face and neck had to be removed at hospital.

The court heard Mr Cutler had been working with a builder colleague on a driveway while PC Hillier, alone in his marked police car, was on his way to another call.

PC Hillier claimed that as he was driving past Mr Cutler had "stared and sworn at him", which Mr Cutler denies.

The incident escalated after the officer challenged him about swearing, Mr Western said.

During the video recording, PC Hillier is shown attempting to arrest Mr Cutler on suspicion of a public order offence.

PC Hillier, of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, said: "I'll Taser you," to which Mr Cutler replied: "Taser me then, mate."

The officer is heard telling the victim he had sworn "about five times" before calling over his radio for back-up.

Mr Western said: "The prosecution case against PC Hillier is raising and aiming the Taser at the face of Mr Cutler and discharging it, was an unreasonable and criminal act, because it was disproportionate to any threat the officer faced from Mr Cutler."

The trial continues.

