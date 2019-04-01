Image copyright PA Image caption PC Colin Noble is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A police officer urged a victim of domestic violence to look him in the eyes while describing revenge porn images of herself, a court has heard.

Birmingham Crown Court heard PC Colin Noble, 47, "sexually groomed" the woman, leaving her feeling "horrible and intimidated" in her own home.

She secretly recorded the West Midlands Police officer eight times because of his "uncomfortable questions".

Mr Noble denies misconduct in a public office.

In one comment Mr Noble, who was with the force's public protection unit, was recorded at the victim's Birmingham home saying: "You know that teacher-pupil relationship you're not supposed to have? That goes for us as well."

The court heard he was investigating a complaint that her abusive ex-partner had breached a restraining order and also sent intimate revenge porn images to her friend.

Prosecutor Robert Price said: "He pressed her to describe the [indecent] photographs to him.

"She felt embarrassed, and kept looking away, and he kept telling her to look into his eyes, making her feel horrible and intimidated."

Giving evidence from behind a screen the 30-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "I was at one of the lowest points in my life. I was a shell of a person. It is upsetting me, thinking back."

'Inappropriate manner'

Detailing some of his comments, she said: "He wanted to see what was under my dressing gown."

She said Mr Noble, who was based at Stechford police station, told her in August 2017 she was "fit" and said: "I hope you don't see me intruding, by being in your bedroom, sitting on your bed?"

The victim told jurors he later said: "By the way, this conversation didn't take place, this is between you and me, and nobody else."

Mr Price told the court: "That, we submit, is the clearest possible indication Mr Noble knew he was behaving in an inappropriate manner."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.