West Midlands Police said victims had been lured to Birmingham parkland through the gay dating app

Two teenagers have been charged with robbery after three men who had arranged dates using the Grindr app were attacked.

The victims were targeted in separate attacks on parkland in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, in January and March.

Police said two 17-year-old-boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged.

Two attacks happened off Yardley Green Road on 5 January and 18 March, with a third off Hob Moor Road on 24 March.

One of the charged boys appeared before city magistrates on Saturday and the other is due to appear on Monday.

West Midlands Police said three other teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, who were arrested on suspicion of robbery had been bailed "with strict conditions".

The force urged anyone using a dating app to meet people to meet in a "well-populated public area", after the victims were targeted in parkland.

