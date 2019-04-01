Image caption Sharif Cousins was unarmed when he was shot by police in 2017

Police who shot a former gangster in the chest "acted in line with policy" and face no further action, an investigation has found.

Sharif Cousins was in an induced coma for weeks after being shot by a West Midlands Police officer in July 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers feared he was reaching for a gun.

Mr Cousins, who claims his hands were raised when he was shot, said he was "unsurprised" by the findings.

Image copyright PA Image caption Officers were sent to Hereford Close in Rubery after firearms intelligence

Investigators reviewed body-worn footage from armed officers who were deployed to Hereford Close in Rubery, Birmingham, after receiving intelligence about a gun and ammunition.

Mr Cousins was confronted by officers in an alleyway with Jamael Scarlett, who was later jailed for drugs and firearms offences.

In the footage, the IOPC found Mr Cousins "did not immediately comply" with an officer's command to raise his hands.

He then "appeared to be reaching behind his back", the report said, which led the officer to suspect he was reaching for a firearm concealed in his trousers.

Mr Cousins, an ex-gang member turned youth worker, was unarmed when he was shot once in the chest and spent three weeks in the coma before recovering.

No charges were brought against him in connection with the night of the shooting.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Cousins was shot in an alleyway after being spotted with the police's main suspect

In March 2018, he announced he was planning to take legal action against West Midlands Police, saying the force targeted him, denied him first aid and mistreated him.

The IOPC said the evidence it gathered "did not uphold" these complaints.

Its findings had been finalised by the time Mr Cousins announced his intentions, but the watchdog has waited a year before publication due to "sensitive police operational details".

Speaking after the release of the report, Mr Cousins disputed some of its findings and said he would continue to "fight for my truth and my rights".

'Super-high medication'

He said he was still recovering mentally from the effects of the shooting and has PTSD.

"My mind is stuck on a certain time frame and can't get past it, basically I just don't like going outside the house," he said.

"I am on super-high medication just cope with day-to-day life.

"It is hard, but what gets me through it is my family and my kids.

"At the end of day, I know I made lot of silly decisions in life when I was younger, a lot of them I'm paying for now I'm older. If I could take all back and repeat I would, I was young and childish, but it shouldn't really be hanging over me all of my life."

