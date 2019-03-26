Image copyright Facebook Image caption Trevor Smith was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after being shot, a watchdog said

A 52-year-man was shot by a police officer after he did not respond to requests to leave his bedroom, an inquest heard.

Trevor Alton Smith, a divorced transit driver from Lee Bank, died at his home in the early hours of 15 March.

West Midlands Police firearms unit entered the property on Wheeleys Lane, Birmingham, just before 05:00 GMT.

A post mortem examination confirmed cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite first aid being given, Mr Smith was pronounced dead shortly after being shot, Ms Frances Gwilliam, from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said at Birmingham Coroners' Court.

The watchdog's spokeswoman also said he was shot after he did not respond to requests to leave his bedroom, and that a firearm was later recovered from the scene.

The IOPC is currently investigating what happened and a report into its findings is due to be published by the end of this year.

It will examine the intelligence that led to the operation and the actions of the officers involved, Ms Gwilliam added.

The full inquest is due to take place on 3 February next year.

Image caption IOPC investigators were at the scene following the incident to "ensure evidence was appropriately secured and preserved"

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said after the hearing that IOPC investigators were present at the scene following the shooting and oversaw "the search and examination of the scene that morning to ensure evidence was appropriately secured and preserved".

It is the second fatal shooting by West Midlands Police this year.

