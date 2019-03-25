Image caption Sir Michael Wilshaw said the No Outsiders programme should be reinstated but schools had to "take parents with them"

A former chief inspector of schools said LGBT rights lessons should be reinstated, despite parents' protests.

The No Outsiders programme at five Birmingham schools stopped when parents said it was age-inappropriate and incompatible with Islam.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, the former head of Ofsted, said people had to accept they were "living in this country with the values that this country holds".

But he said schools had to ensure they "properly consulted" parents.

There have been protests outside Parkfield Community School in Alum Rock over No Outsiders, which was developed by assistant head Andrew Moffat.

He said lessons had been temporarily halted, while the school re-engaged with parents.

Leigh Trust also said it would be halting the lessons at four of its schools, until an agreement is reached.

Ofsted deemed the lessons "age-appropriate".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Sir Michael, chief inspector from 2012 to 2016, said: "These people, that have these very conservative views sincerely held, have also got to accept that they are living in this country with the values that this country holds.

"They can't break the law and the law says people should be treated equally.

"We live in a very diverse society, in a society which respects people no matter what their faith, no matter what their ways of life and children need to know that that they need to balance those two issues.

"And if the parents are not teaching them to balance those two issues, then schools need to."

Sit Michael said it was critical schools communicated with parents: "They have got to take these parents with them, so, the question needs to be, 'have they consulted enough, have they communicated well enough?'"

