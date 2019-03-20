Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 07:51 GMT to the collision on Bristol Road South close to the Black Horse pub in Northfield

A teenage girl was hit by a "ride-on lawnmower" during morning rush hour.

The girl, who has not been named and was a pedestrian, was hit by the machine at 07:51 GMT on Bristol Road South close to the Black Horse pub in Northfield, Birmingham.

She was taken by ambulance to Birmingham Children's Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a doctor were sent to the scene to treat the girl.

West Midlands Police said it was also called to reports of a pedestrian in collision with the lawnmower.

There were no serious injuries, a force spokesman said.

