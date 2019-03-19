Image caption The headteacher of Cotteridge Primary School said some parents had turned up drunk

A headteacher objected to a shop being able to sell alcohol over fears parents will stand outside and drink.

Jonathan Leonard, of Cotteridge Primary School in Birmingham, said a small number of parents had caused alcohol-fuelled disturbances in the playground.

He said giving the shop the licence would put his 420 pupils at risk of severe harm.

The licence was granted but the store cannot sell alcohol until after 17.30 on weekdays.

Speaking at a Birmingham City Council licensing meeting Mr Leonard said: "Because parents do stand outside the school, especially in the summer and they do drink.

"The rights and wrongs of that are a big discussion but it's just a fact they do, and easy, quick access to alcohol to me is completely inappropriate in our setting."

Child services had been involved in one case and one parent had been banned from the grounds at the school in Breedon Road, he said.

The LDRS service reported that Mr Leonard also said there were two vaping shops and a massage parlour on the same row of shops stating that an off-licence would add to the promotion of "unhealthy lifestyles" to children "every time they step out of school".

A representative for the store, Eden Manna Supermarket, said the school's current issue had nothing to do with the store.

Image caption Eden Manna said it had nothing to do with the school's issue with parents

