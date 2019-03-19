Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service revealed the extent of the damage

A fire service photo has revealed the devastation caused by a blaze at a furniture warehouse in Birmingham.

About 100 firefighters tackled the fire which took hold of Dreams Living, in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, on Monday.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was caused accidentally. It added crews were still on site damping down.

Some Dreams Living customers were told their deliveries had been cancelled. The company has been contacted for comment.

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The fire which was near railway lines affected train services

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire crews tackle blaze at Birmingham factory

