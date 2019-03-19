Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The brothers were with their mother in the family car

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a crash which killed two young brothers has been released under investigation.

Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, were in a BMW with their mother when it was in collision with an Audi S3 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

The 23-year-old suspect was released on Monday night.

His release follows that of a 31-year-old who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the same offence.

That man was described previously as the driver of a third car, a Bentley. He was also released under investigation.

The car in which the boys were travelling was hit as it turned off Birmingham New Road into Lawnswood Avenue at about 20:45 GMT.

The brothers, from Dudley, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother received hospital treatment but was later released.

Police said the Audi driver fled on foot.

Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption The crash happened on Thursday at about 20:45 GMT

