An A&E doctor who had online sex chats with a girl aged 13 has been jailed.

Timothy Evans, a registrar at the Queen Elizabeth and Good Hope Hospitals in Birmingham, encouraged the teenager to reveal intimate parts of her body.

The 39-year-old had set up a fake Skype profile to speak to her in February 2012, police said.

Evans, of Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, Wales, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

He had previously been found guilty of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

West Midlands Police said Evans was caught after being arrested in April 2016 on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity in front of a child.

As part of that investigation, officers seized his computers and found the fake Skype profile.

The registrar was convicted following a week-long trial in December 2018.

Evans was also made to register as a sex offender for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

