Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Aleksejs Lusnikovs was sentenced to life in prison

A man who killed his friend in a drunken rage has been sentenced to life in prison.

Aleksejs Lusnikovs, 42, attacked Deniss Buzmakovs who was visiting his home in Beckett Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton, on 9 September 2018, police said.

Mr Buzmakovs died after suffering serious head, chest and leg injuries.

Lusnikovs was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Deniss Buzmakovs was discovered with fatal injuries

He had been drinking with others earlier in the day before fighting with them on the street, West Midlands Police said.

When Mr Buzmakovs arrived at Lusnikovs' home in the evening, the force said he had been hit with a broken chair in an unprovoked attack.

Image copyright Tracey Fullard

The victim was discovered at the address hours later and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lusnikovs pleaded not guilty to murder, but was convicted by a jury.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.