Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service requested 15 appliances to help tackle the blaze

A large fire has broken out at a factory in Birmingham.

The blaze in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at about 06:00 GMT and West Midlands Fire Service warned that roads near the site were closed.

"We currently have 15 resources in attendance, including specialist units. Please avoid the area," it tweeted.

The fire, which is near railway lines, has caused some trains to be cancelled or delayed between Birmingham and Leamington Spa until 08:00 GMT.

Cross Country and West Midlands Railway serviced are affected, but not Chiltern Railways, according to National Rail.