Image caption Kelly Ellitts' son Keelan Wilson was 15 when he was killed

The mother of a boy who was fatally stabbed said she feels let down by police.

Keelan Wilson, 15, died in May 2018 after a fight on Langley Road, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton.

There have been six arrests since then, but no one has been charged with Keelan's murder.

West Midlands Police insisted it was leaving "no stone unturned" in a complex investigation which was continuing.

"Dealings with the police hasn't been a positive one if I am completely honest, they make me feel like a burden," Ms Ellitts said.

"When I phone for updates they don't really want to give them to me.

"Have some empathy, it is not easy losing a child."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption West Midlands Police said the investigation into Keelan's death was ongoing

West Midlands Police said those arrested in connection with Keelan's death had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the force's homicide team, said: "The investigation into the death of Keelan Wilson remains ongoing and we are determined to bring his killer or killers to justice.

"The work of our officers is not always visible to the public, but we are leaving no stone unturned in these inquiries.

"We share the same desire as Keelan's family to find whoever caused his death and we remain in regular contact with them, through various lines of communication, as this investigation continues."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.