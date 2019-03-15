Two children killed in Wolverhampton collision
- 15 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two children have been killed and their mother seriously injured in a car crash in the West Midlands.
The children, one aged 23 months and the other 10 years, died when the BMW they were in collided with an Audi A3 on Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.
The driver of the Audi left the scene, police said.
A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.