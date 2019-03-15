Image copyright SNapperSK Image caption Officers were called to the road at the junction with Lawnswood Avenue

Two children have been killed and their mother seriously injured in a car crash in the West Midlands.

The children, one aged 23 months and the other 10 years, died when the BMW they were in collided with an Audi A3 on Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.

The driver of the Audi left the scene, police said.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.