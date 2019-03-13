Image copyright Family Handout Image caption College student Hazrat Umar was killed on 25 February

A third 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in Birmingham.

Hazrat Umar, 18, was found fatally injured in Norwood Road, Bordesley Green on 25 February.

West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old youth was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder and was in custody.

Another boy, aged 16, was charged last month with murdering Mr Umar and a different 16-year-old arrested on 6 March has been released without charge.

Mr Umar, a South and City College Birmingham student who lived in Bordesley Green, was a relative of the former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal.

Det Insp Michelle Allen from the force's Homicide Team, said: "There is a lot of work going on to get to the bottom of what happened and to identify the people responsible for Hazrat's death.

"My thoughts remain with Hazrat's family who are devastated by this senseless act. We're doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hazrat Umar's family said he "brought warmth, kindness and love"

Last month Hazrat was the third teenager to be killed in the city in 12 days after the deaths of Abdullah Muhammad and Sidali Mohamed.

Officers have used stop and searches after West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said knife crime was "an emergency".

Latest news from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.