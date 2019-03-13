Image copyright PA Image caption A spokesman for Thomas Cook said the airline was "sorry" to have upset Miss O'Connor

Thomas Cook has apologised after a passenger complained of being left "shaking and upset" when she was told to cover up on a flight.

Emily O'Connor, 21, said cabin crew told her what she was wearing - a bralet and high-waisted trousers - was "inappropriate" and "caused offence".

She said the manager of the Birmingham to Tenerife flight and staff surrounded her, saying she must put a jacket on.

Thomas Cook said: "It's clear we could have handled the situation better."

Miss O'Connor, from Birmingham, also said staff "did nothing" when a male passenger shouted "shut up you pathetic woman" at her and swore at her.

She said she had passed through security, passport control and boarded the plane before anyone commented on what she was wearing.

Miss O'Connor said the greeting staff on the aircraft told her to cover up, she sat down and then was told by the flight manager and four other staff she would be removed unless she put a jacket on.

She tweeted: "I was given a jacket by my cousin sitting at the front of the plane and they did not leave until I physically put it on.

"They made comments over the speaker about the situation and left me shaking and upset on my own."

A Thomas Cook spokesman said the airline was "sorry" to have upset Miss O'Connor.

He said: "It's clear we could have handled the situation better.

"In common with most airlines, we have an appropriate clothing policy. This applies equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination.

"Our crews have the difficult task of implementing that policy and don't always get it right."

The airline said its policy states customers wearing "inappropriate attire (including items with offensive slogans or images) will not be permitted to travel unless a change of clothes is possible".

