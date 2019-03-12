Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdullah Muhammad was stabbed in the chest and back, a post-mortem examination found

A man aged 19 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back in a Birmingham park.

Abdullah Muhammad was found in Sara Park, Small Heath, at about 20:00 GMT on 20 February, and died at the scene.

The student, of Lindale Avenue, Hodgehill, died after an assault, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

A 19-year-old man from Walsall remains in custody after his arrest, West Midlands Police said.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster, of the force's homicide team, said Mr Muhammad's family was "devastated by his tragic and untimely death".

He said: "This arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation and we're doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"We need answers for Abdullah's family, friends and the wider community who are saddened and shocked at the loss of another young life.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet come forward to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

