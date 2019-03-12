Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the men were targeted at Medleys nightclub in "a shocking incident"

A nightclub has had its alcohol licence suspended after three men were hurt in a fracas.

Two men were stabbed and another attacked with a glass at Medley's in Northfield, Birmingham, on Saturday.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the city council suspended the club's licence amid concerns there could be further "revenge attacks".

The three victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and nobody has been arrested.

One victim suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed four times in the chest after a fight involving up to 25 people broke out at about 02:20 GMT.

West Midlands Police said it had "great concerns" about the club's management.

Medley's said is was unable to comment while the investigation was ongoing.

Police said one of the victims lay collapsed at the top of the stairs for "some time" without any staff attending to him, and also suspects a gun and drugs were concealed in the venue by offenders.

PC Deano Walker told the LDRS that up to eight suspects were yet to be arrested and the force has concerns there could be "revenge attacks" at the club.

'Not in control'

"We don't know whether the injured parties or friends of the injured parties could go back," he said.

Granting the force's application for licence suspension, chair of Birmingham City Council's licensing sub-committee Barbara Dining said CCTV showed "door staff were not in control of patrons leaving and entering the premises".

A full review into the venue's licence will happen within four weeks.

Police in Birmingham have increased patrols and are using stop and search to deal with the "emergency" of knife crime, which saw a 72% rise between April 2013 and the year ending March 2018.

