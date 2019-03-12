Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The killing of Kevin Nunes in 2002 remains unsolved after a string of police mistakes

The 2002 murder of a footballer is to be re-investigated after a string of police errors led to five convictions being overturned.

Kevin Nunes was 20 when he was killed in an apparent gangland shooting in Pattingham, Staffordshire.

Five men jailed in 2008 had their murder convictions quashed after police failings in the case were uncovered.

Staffordshire's Chief Constable Gareth Morgan apologised to Mr Nunes's family and said they had been "let down".

The re-investigation follows a review of the case by Merseyside Police which has made more than 60 recommendations.

Family 'let down'

Announcing the new investigation, Mr Morgan said: "This is a significant moment for the family of Kevin and the wider public, but it is also a significant moment for Staffordshire Police.

"I have read in detail all the reports relating to the original investigation... and I've acknowledged the significant police failings that were highlighted, for which, on behalf of the force, I have apologised.

"I am particularly sorry that the family of Kevin have not received justice for his death. I know they have been let down."

A senior investigating officer and a team of detectives will re-investigate the murder.

Mr Nunes, who played for Stafford Rangers, was due to become a father at the time of his death. His son is now 16 years old.