Image copyright Google Image caption The charges related to a disturbance near Halesowen bus station on 22 December

A West Midlands Police officer has been found not guilty of assault after two women were arrested by a bus station last year.

PC Kevin McClenaghan, 50, faced three charges of assault following the arrest of the women after a disturbance near Halesowen bus station on 22 December.

He was also found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice at an earlier hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

West Midlands Police is yet to comment.

