A former police constable who encouraged a teenage girl to send him naked images of herself has been jailed for nine months.

Ex-safeguarding adviser Paul Davies, 57, groomed the 17-year-old after meeting her while on duty.

He previously pleaded guilty to making indecent images of a child after taking screenshots of five photographs sent to him last year.

The married father of two was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

West Midlands Police described his actions as "deplorable".

Judge James Burbidge QC was told Davies had exchanged images with the teenager after instigating sexualised conversation with her.

He said: "You were a married man in service as a police officer, telling them no doubt about the problems of the internet and problems with disclosing images.

"Ultimately you took the step to provide [the teenager] with your personal telephone number. In essence, you groomed her.

"There is no suggestion you coerced her but it was all at your instigation. You have caused these images to be sent to you."

The judge added that Davies's position as a youth officer, coupled with the grooming and the age gap between the officer and the girl, meant it would not be just to pass a non-custodial sentence.

Simon Hunka, defending, said Davies, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, had "lost quite literally everything" due to press coverage of the case.

Mr Hunka told the court: "He has been a local police officer for that area for many, many years.

"Having once been somebody who was looked up to, he now occupies a position where people find it difficult to meet his eye."

West Midlands Police said Davies left the force in June, having been arrested in May.

Det Con Leanne Tully, from the force's public protection unit, said: "Davies was a young persons' officer during his time with the force, which makes this all the more deplorable.

"There is no place in society for this kind of behaviour and he must now serve time behind bars."

