Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Clover Johnson has been jailed for eight years

A police officer left with broken ribs and a punctured lung when she was hit by a car driven by a man she was trying to detain has been called a hero.

The West Midlands force also described PC Julie Thomas as a potential lifesaver for an earlier attempt to keep Clover Johnson from his partner whom he had punched.

She clung to his car as he made a getaway, but was pinned against a traffic light, breaking her pelvis.

Johnson was jailed for eight years.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday having, at an earlier hearing, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent over PC Thomas's injuries, and assault in connection with his partner.

A charge of dangerous driving is to lie on file. Johnson, 52, of Hillary Street, Pleck, Walsall, was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption PC Julie Thomas was struck in Hatherton Street, Walsall

PC Thomas, 50, sustained 11 fractures in all, including five broken ribs.

Police said she was on duty at Walsall bus depot in August 2018 when she spotted Johnson hammering on the window of a bus where his partner, whom he had punched, was seeking refuge.

PC Thomas pulled him away from the vehicle and gave chase as he ran for his car, clinging to the driver's door as he accelerated away.

Her subsequent injuries hospitalised her for ten days. She is back at work and due to return to frontline duty.

A force spokesperson said Johnson's history meant his violence could have escalated.

She said PC Thomas's actions were "extremely courageous" and "may well, in the long run, have saved the life of the woman who'd been suffering at [Johnson's] hands".

