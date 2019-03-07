Crufts 2019: World's biggest dog show returns to Birmingham NEC
- 7 March 2019
The world's biggest dog show, Crufts 2019, has kicked off in Birmingham.
Up to 22,000 dogs are competing for the prestigious title of Best in Show at the NEC.
The annual contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.
There are six show rings, including the main arena and also a good citizen dog scheme.
Crufts 2019 takes place at the Birmingham NEC between 7 and 10 March.