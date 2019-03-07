Birmingham & Black Country

Crufts 2019: World's biggest dog show returns to Birmingham NEC

  • 7 March 2019
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Walkies - Russian toy dogs Pride and Austin take a stroll ahead of the show

The world's biggest dog show, Crufts 2019, has kicked off in Birmingham.

Up to 22,000 dogs are competing for the prestigious title of Best in Show at the NEC.

The annual contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.

There are six show rings, including the main arena and also a good citizen dog scheme.

A standard poodle and a toy poodle arrive to attend the first day of the Crufts dog show Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Like they just stepped out of the salon - a standard and toy poodle
Jagger the old English sheepdog Image copyright EPA
Image caption Jagger the old English sheepdog gets a groom
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption An impressive American cocker spaniel competes on the first day
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption The cast of TOWIE would be proud - two miniature toy poodles arrive at the NEC
Crufts Image copyright PA
Image caption Did someone say "treat"? Five Irish red setters with their owner
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption A Spinone Italiano gets some revision in
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Pride and Henry serve some serious blue steel
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Jan Ralph with her Belgian shepherds named Puzzel and Spi
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Milli Gunn, from Essex, with pooch Emma, is eager for her dog to impress during the competition
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Irish setters strike a pose with their owners
Crufts 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Playing it cool - three Spinone Italiano sit with their owner

Crufts 2019 takes place at the Birmingham NEC between 7 and 10 March.

