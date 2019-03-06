Image copyright Family Handout Image caption College student Hazrat Umar was killed on Monday

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Birmingham.

Hazrat Umar, 18, was found in Norwood Road, Bordesley Green, at about 14:00 GMT on 25 February. He was a relative of former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal.

West Midlands Police said the youth was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Another boy, also 16, has been charged with the teenager's murder and appeared in court on Monday.

The South and City College Birmingham student, who lived in Bordesley Green, was the third teenager to be killed in the city in 12 days after the deaths of Abdullah Muhammad and Sidali Mohamed last month.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hazrat Umar's family said he "brought warmth, kindness and love"

Det Insp Michelle Allen,of West Midlands Police, said: "My thoughts remain with Hazrat's family who are devastated by this senseless act. This arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation and we're doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet come forward to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

In a statement, Mr Umar's family said he was "so very loved".

Last month West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said knife crime was "an emergency" after the three fatal stabbings.

There have been 269 knife crimes recorded in the city so far this year.

