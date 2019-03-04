Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tribute left at the beach in Sousse, Tunisia

The Duke of Sussex will officially open a memorial to the victims of the two Tunisia terrorist attacks in 2015.

Prince Harry will be at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, chosen after consultations with families.

Thirty Britons were among 38 tourists killed by a gunman at Port El Kantaoui in an attack on 26 June. A UK tourist was one of 22 killed in a separate attack at a museum in Tunis in March.

Seven people were sentenced to life in prison in February over the attacks.

The memorial has been designed by George King Architects and overlooks the park's boating lake.

Its centrepiece is a sculpture titled "Infinite Wave" made up of 31 individual streams, one representing each of the British nationals who lost their lives in the Bardo Museum attack and the Sousse attack.

Image caption Most of those who died in the Tunisian beach attack were British

It was selected due to its central location, as well as the balance between "seclusion and tranquillity" and "being a place of public prominence", the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) previously said.

West Midlands victims of the attacks included Charles Patrick Evans, 78; his son Adrian Evans, 49, and grandson Joel Richards, 19, who were killed in Sousse; and Sally Adey, 57, of Shropshire, who died in the museum attack.

Image copyright Google Image caption Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham will host the memorial

