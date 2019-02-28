Image copyright Peter Drummond Image caption More than a 100 firefighters were dealing with the fire

More than 100 firefighters are battling a "severe fire" at a tyre plant in Birmingham.

The blaze broke out at the centre in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said 20 fire engines were in attendance at the fire in a single-storey building and described it as a "severe fire".

Residents were told to keep their windows shut. The blaze was under control by 07:30 GMT, WMFS added.

Image copyright Billesley Fire Image caption West Midlands Fire Service described it as a severe fire

No injuries have been reported, the fire service added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.