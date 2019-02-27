Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaskaran Kang was attacked and robbed of his cannabis in January 2018

Two men have each been sentenced to 20 years in a young offender's institution for stabbing a man to death in his flat after robbing him of drugs.

Jaskaran Kang was set upon in January 2018 by a gang carrying "an appalling array" of weapons, including a "Rambo sword" and a zombie knife.

Dontay Ellis, of no fixed abode and James Peake, from Dudley, in the West Midlands, were both convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Police said it was a ferocious attack.

The pair were also both convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Ellis was also sentenced to 10 years to run concurrently and Peake, from Southgate Way, was also given a six year and six month sentence, also to run concurrently, on Wednesday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Joshua Campbell, Dontay Ellis, James Peake and Michael Cunningham will be sentenced on Wednesday

Joshua Campbell, 19, of King Edmund Street, Dudley, was sentenced to 10 years in a young offender's institution after being convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Michael Cunningham, 19, of Holinshead Avenue, Newcastle-under-Lyme, was sentenced to six years and six months in a young offender's institution after admitting conspiracy to rob.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was a planned attack on Mr Kang, from Handsworth, who sold cannabis from his flat along with a friend.

The men who were seen on CCTV in balaclavas and carrying weapons, burst into Mr Kang's flat in Dudley and demanded his drugs before attacking him and fleeing.

