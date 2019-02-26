Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdullah Muhammad was found fatally wounded in Small Heath

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the back and chest in a Birmingham park, an inquest has heard.

Abdullah Muhammad was found in Sara Park, Small Heath, at about 20:00 GMT on 20 February and died at the scene.

A post mortem examination found that the student, of Lindale Avenue, Hodgehill, died as a result of an assault.

The inquest was adjourned by Birmingham coroner Emma Brown until the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Image caption The stabbing happened in Sara Park

A murder investigation is under way but no arrests have been made, West Midlands Police said.

Previously, Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said: "We'll be leaving no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.