Harborne flat stabbing: Woman charged with murder
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found with several stab injuries.
Officers were called to a block of flats at Frensham Way, in Harborne, Birmingham, just after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
Olivia Halcrow, 26 of Frensham Way, Harborne, is due at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.
