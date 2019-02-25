A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found with several stab injuries.

Officers were called to a block of flats at Frensham Way, in Harborne, Birmingham, just after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Olivia Halcrow, 26 of Frensham Way, Harborne, is due at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Image caption A blanket was placed over a second-floor window as forensic teams worked to gather evidence

