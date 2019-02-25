Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nice one, bab - Jack gets his Black Country accent back

A man who lost the ability to talk in a car crash has been given his Black Country accent back thanks to a regional voice computer.

Jack Smith, originally from Wolverhampton, had been using the standard generated voice, which he said sounded "posh and boring".

But the 21-year-old said he now sounded like the rest of his family.

The football fan is set to announce the teams in his new accent when Wolves take on Cardiff at Molineux on 2 March.

Image caption Jack said National Star college helped his dream come true

Jack lost the ability to talk when he was injured in a crash at the age of seven.

His college National Star, a specialist institute for young people with complex disabilities at Ullenwood, near Cheltenham, set about searching for someone with an age-appropriate regional accent.

Staff found Jack McBride, who recorded hundreds of phrases in his Black Country accent.

Mr Smith, from Woodseaves, Stafford, said: "All my family are from the Black Country and now I sound just like them."

His mum Jo added: "It gives him his own unique identity rather than talking like a computer.

"We can't thank everyone enough for giving Jack this opportunity."

