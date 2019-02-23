Image caption Police are probing an incident at Frensham Way, Harborne

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with several stab injuries.

West Midlands Police were called to a block of flats at Frensham Way, in the Harborne area of Birmingham, just after 11:00 GMT.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is the third person to be stabbed to death in Birmingham within 10 days after teens Abdullah Muhammad and Mohammed Sidali.

No details of the latest victim have been released.

Image caption A blanket was placed over a second-floor window as forensic teams worked to gather evidence

A force spokeswoman said: "Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with fatal injuries at a block of flats on Frensham Way in the Harborne area of Birmingham this morning.

"Officers were called to the road just after 11am, where a man was found with several stab wounds. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder as inquiries continue."

