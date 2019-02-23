Image caption The scene of the shooting on Dovehouse Lane, Solihull

A mechanic has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot in a house.

The 51-year-old victim suffered gunshot injuries to her shoulder and hand in Dovehouse Lane, Solihull, West Midlands Police said.

Martynas Okmanas, 28, of Studfall Avenue, Corby, Northamptonshire, has been charged over the December incident.

He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police said the incident on 18 December was treated as a targeted attack.

They said Mr Okmanas was arrested on Friday following extensive inquiries.

