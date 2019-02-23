Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdullah Muhammad was found fatally wounded in Small Heath

A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in a park in Birmingham has been named.

Abdullah Muhammad was found in Sara Park, Small Heath, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and died at the scene.

He is the second teenager to be stabbed to death in the city in a week.

A murder investigation is under way but no arrests have been made. Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said: "We'll be leaving no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

'Robust policing'

Another boy, aged 15, was also assaulted at the park, in Herbert Road, and sustained minor injuries.

The latest fatal attack came seven days after Mohammed Sidali, 16, was stabbed outside Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips said she wanted an emergency meeting with Home Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss the spate of knife crime.

Mr Javid has said he is "very concerned" about knife crime in the West Midlands.

Knife crime in the West Midlands

West Midlands Police saw a 72% rise in knife crime between April 2013 and the year ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis shows.

Knife crimes recorded by West Midlands Police Crimes recorded between April 2013 and March 2018

Across England and Wales there were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, the highest since records began in 1946.

Out of 43 forces, West Midlands Police saw the third highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 to March 2018, according to the Home Office.

Ten forces with the highest knife crime rates The number of offences reported for every 100,000 people

Birmingham City Council said its officers visited residents in Small Heath on Thursday, listening to concerns and offering reassurance, alongside West Midlands Police.

"You'll see a very robust policing response that's sensitive to the fears and concerns of our local communities," said Ms Rolfe.

"Our thoughts remain with Abdullah's family, friends and the local community in Small Heath.

"Help us to solve this very tragic crime but also work with us to protect our young people."

