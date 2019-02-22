Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova's body was found by a dog walker in West Park, Wolverhampton

A boy has been detained for life for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in a park.

Now 17, his trial heard he "smashed" Viktorija Sokolova's head with a hammer-like object in a "sustained and ferocious" attack on 11 April 2018.

Her lifeless and partially clothed body was found by a dog walker on a bench in Wolverhampton's West Park the next day.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court the boy, who cannot be named, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

He had denied any wrongdoing but was unanimously convicted by a jury at the same court on 17 December last year.

Jurors heard Lithuanian-born Viktorija was lured to West Park late at night after being contacted by her killer on Facebook Messenger.

Once there, the pair met at a pavilion referred to as the "black house", where Viktorija was struck over the head at least 21 times causing multiple fractures to her skull and spine.

Following the killing, the youth was caught on CCTV as he attempted to cover up the offence by hiding clothing, having already deleted Facebook messages and hurled his victim's phone towards a lake.

