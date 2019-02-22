Image copyright Google Image caption A man tried to steal the woman's handbag on Petersfield Road, Hall Green, Birmingham

A 73-year-old woman has died 11 days after a mugging in Birmingham.

She was attacked on Petersfield Road, Hall Green, on 5 February, falling to the ground and dislocating her shoulder after a struggle.

West Midlands Police said her cause of death is yet to be ascertained and two other women were also targeted within hours of the unsuccessful bag-snatch.

Two men and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, robbery and assault.

Det Insp Richard Marsh said: "My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died at this tragic time. They are being supported by specialist officers and updated with all developments.

"We're working tirelessly to understand what has happened and will continue to do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities.

After the attack in Petersfield Road, a 57-year-old woman had her bag snatched on Westfield Road, Acocks Green, and a 67-year-old woman experienced a similar attack on Hazelwood Road, Acocks Green, a short time later.

The victims each reported their attacker getting away in a grey Volkswagen Bora or a "dark-coloured car", police said.

On Wednesday, three men, aged 20, 22, and 18, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter.

A 15-year old boy was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter, along with a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of assault with intent to rob.

The police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.