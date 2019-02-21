Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Wilkinson was found dead in Merry Hill on Tuesday evening

A man whose death in a Wolverhampton street is the subject of a murder investigation has been identified.

Cameron Wilkinson, 26, was found dead in Chadwick Close, Merry Hill, on Tuesday at about 18:20 GMT, police said.

West Midlands Police are awaiting results from a post-mortem examination to find out how he died.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse urged anyone with information about Mr Wilkinson's death to get in touch with the force.

Image caption Police have urged anyone with information to come forward

