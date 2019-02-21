Image copyright Google Image caption The 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Sara Park, Small Heath

A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a park.

The boy was found with stab wounds in Sara Park in Small Heath, Birmingham at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another boy, 15, suffered minor injuries during an assault, West Midlands Police said.

A cordon has been put in place at the park but no arrests have been made. The force appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster, from the homicide team, said: "A teenager has sadly lost his life and another was assaulted.

"We are working hard to establish the circumstances around what happened."

The death comes one week after Mohammed Sidali, 16, was fatally stabbed outside Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate.

Another 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach on Oxford Road, Smethwick, on 17 February.

Knife crime in the West Midlands

West Midlands Police saw a 72% rise in knife crime between April 2013 and the year ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis shows.

Knife crimes recorded by West Midlands Police Crimes recorded between April 2013 and March 2018

Across England and Wales there were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, the highest since records began in 1946.

Out of 43 forces, West Midlands Police saw the third highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 to March 2018, according to the Home Office.

Knife crimes by population size The number of crimes reported for every 100,000 people

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.