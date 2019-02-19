Image caption An area was sealed off on Sunday after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries near Holliday Street in Birmingham

Two teenagers have been arrested after a city centre stabbing in which a man was seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to an area off Holliday Street in Birmingham just before 06:00 GMT on Sunday.

The victim, in his 20s and thought to be a robbery victim, remains in a critical condition.

The force said the boys, both aged 17, are being held on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Greg Evans said: "We believe this stabbing happened as the victim, and another man, were robbed, but we are still keen to hear from anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries."

Image caption The injured man is thought to have been a robbery victim

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.