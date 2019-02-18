Smethwick stabbing: Boy, 16, in serious condition
A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach.
The teenager was discovered by West Midlands Police officers shortly after 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was found on Oxford Road, Smethwick, with a knife wound to his stomach which police said was not believed to be life threatening.
A 40-year-old man from the area was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of wounding.
He remains in police custody.
