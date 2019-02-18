Birmingham & Black Country

Smethwick stabbing: Boy, 16, in serious condition

  • 18 February 2019
Oxford Road, Smethwick Image copyright Google
Image caption A 40-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address after the stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach.

The teenager was discovered by West Midlands Police officers shortly after 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was found on Oxford Road, Smethwick, with a knife wound to his stomach which police said was not believed to be life threatening.

A 40-year-old man from the area was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of wounding.

He remains in police custody.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites