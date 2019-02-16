Sword used in Dudley fight injuring two men
- 16 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been taken to hospital after a fight in the West Midlands which involved a sword and cricket bat, police said.
One man suffered a slash wound to his arm and the other a broken leg after being hit by a car.
West Midlands Police said they were called to Stourbridge Road, Lye, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the fight, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.