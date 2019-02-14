Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nigel Abbott was "an idyllic husband, dad, son, father, granddad friend and neighbour", his family said

A man who killed his neighbour with a metal pole has been detained under an indefinite hospital order.

Kierran Fletcher, 30, attacked Nigel Abbott, 65, in an "unprovoked" street fight in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield, last summer, police said.

He was made subject to a hospital and restriction order by a judge at Birmingham Crown Court.

A jury had earlier acquitted Mr Fletcher of a murder charge by virtue of insanity.

Mr Abbott's family previously said their "hearts were shattered" after his death.

They were charged more than £300 because his funeral overran after so many mourners paid their respects.

West Midlands Police said Mr Abbott had been on his way to the pub when he suffered fatal head injuries just before 23:00 GMT on 27 July 2018.

Mr Fletcher, formerly of Turchill Drive, Walmley, was found in an agitated state before a Taser was deployed in order to arrest him, the force said.

Image caption Mr Abbott was attacked on Turchill Drive in Walmley

Police said Mr Abbott had died as a result of the "catastrophic head and neck injuries" he sustained in the "completely random attack" by a "shirtless" Mr Fletcher.

A tribute released by Mr Abbott's family called him "an idyllic husband, dad, son, father, granddad, friend and neighbour".

"He didn't deserve this. Our world has deflated and our hearts are shattered," they said.

Det Insp Warren Hines added: "This was a particularly nasty, violent and unprovoked attack on a family man who had simply been minding his own business.

"Although nothing will bring Mr Abbott back, I hope his family can seek some comfort in the fact that Fletcher won't be released from hospital until he is no longer deemed to be a threat to the public."

