Image caption Officers said a 16-year-old boy from the Highgate area was arrested nearby

A college has shut for the rest of the week after a 16-year-old student was stabbed in the chest in a fight nearby.

West Midlands Police said the brawl broke out in Belgrave Road, outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College, at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The college, in Highgate, said it would reopen after the half-term break.

The victim remains in a critical condition, police said. A 16-year-old boy from Highgate is in custody after being arrested nearby.

Police would not say what he was arrested on suspicion of. Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, also suffered cuts to their hands in the fight, police said.

Image caption The college said its thoughts were with the stabbed student's family

"We can confirm that an incident occurred outside the college on Belgrave Road," a statement from the college said.

"Our thoughts are with the student who was attacked and his family.

"The college is closed for the rest of the week. Lessons will resume after the half-term holiday."

