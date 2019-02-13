Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the victim was followed to his home on Titford Road from the shops

A six-year-old boy was threatened with a knife to his throat during a robbery that hospitalised his father.

The 71-year-old father was hit over the head and stabbed when masked offenders broke into his home in Oldbury, West Midlands, police said.

He remains in hospital with a broken back but his condition is "improving".

West Midlands Police arrested seven people on suspicion of attempted murder after intruders threatened to kill his son unless he handed over cash.

Three men, aged 35, 36 and 38, as well as a 40-year-old woman have been bailed and a further three men have been released under investigation.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police released photos of jewellery stolen during the home raid

The force said the robbery, which happened on Sunday afternoon in Titford Road, was a "shocking attack in a family home".

"It is despicable that the offenders have stooped so low as to threaten a schoolboy with a knife," Det Insp Jacqui Nicholson said.

She said police believe the victim was followed home from a shop in Langley High Street after being seen carrying "a large amount of cash".

Police released images of jewellery stolen from the property and are appealing for information to help trace the items as well as information relating to a suspected getaway vehicle - a dark blue Vauxhall Aglia Expression - that has been recovered.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.