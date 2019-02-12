Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Zara's Bar, on Broad Street, has had its licence suspended since the incident on 12 January

A bar has had its licence permanently revoked after having petrol bombs thrown at it.

West Midlands Police said it could no longer trust Zara's Bar on Broad Street, Birmingham, claiming staff lied about violence believed to have provoked the attack.

A doorman had punched a reveller but staff told police the violence had nothing to do with them.

The venue's barrister said five members of staff had since been dismissed.

Another man has been demoted, Duncan Craig said.

The fire bombs, thrown from a passing car, caused no damage or injury, a meeting of the city council's licensing committee was told.

Earlier on the night of the attack, there was a scuffle in front of Zara's and a doorman punched a man to the floor, the LDRS service reported. The injured man later left the venue and his injuries are not known.

But staff told police a racially aggravated fight had broken out between two different groups and not involved staff.

Licensing officer PC Abdool Rohomon, said: "The problem we have got is that we are at the point now that whatever they put to me in writing I don't trust."

Mr Craig admitted there had been "shortcomings" but argued it was not "proportionate or appropriate" to revoke the licence

Business owner Pete Sangha admitted losing focus and putting trust in people who "let me down".

