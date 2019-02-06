Image copyright Family handout Image caption June Jones was found dead at her maisonette in West Bromwich

A man has denied murdering his ex-partner, who was found dead five days after she was reported missing.

The body of June Jones, 33, was discovered at her home in West Bromwich on New Year's Eve.

Michael Foran, 32, is accused of committing her murder between 16 and 31 December.

Mr Foran, of no fixed abode, appeared via videolink at Wolverhampton Crown Court, and was remanded in custody until 15 April.

He appeared alongside Keith O'Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, who denied a charge of assisting an offender.

He is accused of taking Mr Foran to Liverpool with the intention of impeding his apprehension.

Both are due to face trial in May.

They spoke only to enter their pleas and confirm they could understand the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for up to three weeks.

