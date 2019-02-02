Image copyright Highways England Image caption Lanes on carriageways in both directions have had to close due to the damaged lamp post

Traffic was left queuing for miles on the M6 in the West Midlands after a vehicle crashed into a lamppost leaving it unstable.

Lanes on the northbound and southbound carriages of the motorway were shut near junction nine for Wednesbury, one of the busiest sections of the road.

Highways England said a lamppost and the central reservation barrier were damaged in a crash at about 07:00 GMT.

No-one is reported to have been injured in the crash.

Earlier there were reports of up to two-and-a-half miles of congestion leading up to the junction, which is also for Walsall FC's Bescot Stadium, where kick-off against Rochdale is at 15:00 GMT.

However, Highways England said traffic was now flowing more freely.

