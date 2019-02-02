Birmingham & Black Country

Bilston death: Man arrested over woman's killing

  • 2 February 2019
James Street, Bilston Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was found dead in James Street, Bilston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old woman found dead at her home.

Police were called to an address in James Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton, shortly before 18:00 GMT on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will take place later to establish the "precise cause of death".

Police said a 40-year-old man, known to the victim, was being questioned on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police is carrying out house-to-house enquiries and has appealed for information.

