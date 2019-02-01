Birmingham burglar who had sex with corpse jailed
A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years.
Kasim Khuram, 23, admitted having sex with the body after lifting the lids of coffins at the Co-Operative undertakers in Walsall Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, on 11 November.
Khuram disturbed nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis.
Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said the crimes "offend all human sensitivity".
"I am not aware of - and nor have I been able to find - any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead," he said.
Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
He previously admitted sexual penetration of a body and burglary.