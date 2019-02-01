Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kasim Khuram admitted having sex with a body in December

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years.

Kasim Khuram, 23, admitted having sex with the body after lifting the lids of coffins at the Co-Operative undertakers in Walsall Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, on 11 November.

Khuram disturbed nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis.

Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said the crimes "offend all human sensitivity".

"I am not aware of - and nor have I been able to find - any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead," he said.

Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He previously admitted sexual penetration of a body and burglary.