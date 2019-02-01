Image copyright Dan Sullivan Image caption Thieves took the Ford Fiesta's bonnet, parts of its engine and lights overnight

A man told how he was "astounded" to wake-up and find thieves had stripped his wife's car for parts.

The silver Ford Fiesta was stripped of parts of its engine, bonnet, and lights overnight, yards from Dan Sullivan's house in Baxters Road, Shirley, Solihull.

Mr Sullivan said the car was now an insurance write-off and his family has been left without a vehicle.

West Midlands Police said they were investigating.

A neighbour's CCTV footage appears to show three men go to the car twice in the night for half an hour at a time.

Mr Sullivan said: "They cut away all the engine housing, bonnet, lights, and the radiator was stripped.

"There were cables hanging out and hoses, and they cut through the metal with shears."

The car has since been taken away by his insurance company and written-off.

He added: "The anger that runs through me when I see it.

"I pay my money, and it's a good quality car, and now it's an insurance write-off."

His wife, Hannah Sullivan, said it had been a bad surprise.

The couple said police had not visited them, but have sent a text asking to view CCTV.

Police last year urged motorists to beware of thieves who strip cars of components in residential streets in a matter of minutes.

